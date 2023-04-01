If your weekend plans include a trip to The Fair this weekend, expect additional police officers and enhanced security to be visible throughout the fair grounds.

This comes after last Friday, a group of kids began running at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition grounds, causing other fairgoers to be alarmed and created a stampede, with some attendees getting hurt.

Late Friday night, Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) announced it will be increasing safety measures this coming weekend “throughout the fair grounds.”

In a Twitter post, MDPD said the enhanced security measures will include officers being posted in observation towers for better visibility.

The MDPD Twitter post said, “We will not tolerate any disorderly or disruptive behavior that endangers others,” adding that “individuals will be removed from the fair grounds immediately and/or arrested for criminal activity.”

MDPD said they were working with Miami Youth Fair management to “enforce the code of conduct expected from attendees.”

The Miami Youth Fair, which started back in 1952, runs from until April 9th and offers a variety of attractions and events for people of all ages. In addition to the rides, food and games, the Miami Youth Fair features a variety of livestock exhibits, showcasing the best of Florida's agriculture and farming industries. Visitors can see cows, pigs, sheep, and more, as well as learn about their care and upkeep.

The Fair is located adjacent to the campus of Florida International University at 10901 SW 24th St.

For more information on The Fair, click here.