A Miami Beach mansion, owned by Don Dady, co-founder of Annexus, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based finance company, is set to sell this week for $15.8 million, after receiving several offers on the first day it was listed.

Tara Baptiste of Brown Harris Stevens Miami represented Dady.

The NY Post reported that it only took one day for the seller to sell the home – built in 2017 – for the full asking price after getting “multiple offers in the first 24 hours” following its first showing.

The buyer has not been disclosed.

In 2021, Dady purchased the five-bedroom, six-bathroom, 4,170 sq/ft residence from its previous owner, Steven Raia, owner of the upscale Italian restaurants Il Mulino, who purchased the property in 2014 for $3.59 million, eventually building the present home in 2017.

The mansion, located at 21 North Hibiscus Drive, has spectacular views of the City of Miami and Biscayne Bay, and includes an eat-in Italian kitchen with wine storage, saltwater pool with a waterfall and spa as well as covered dining and lounging areas, plus a dock.

According to the listing, the home was designed architect Choeff Levy Fischman and is perfect for entertaining with open dining and family areas. The home has oak wood floors, brand new state of the art Crestron system, floor to ceiling windows and a 2-car garage.