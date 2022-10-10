Alleging that Porsche withheld inventory allocations when the dealer did not open an exclusive stand-alone Porsche store, The Collection, a popular high-end auto dealership located on Bird Rd., has filed a lawsuit against the auto manufacturer.

The $300 million lawsuit cites a Florida franchise law, the Florida Dealer Protection Act, which does not allow carmakers to force dealers to operate exclusive brand stores.

According to a report by CarBuzz, The Collection says its “Porsche franchise would be worthless” if the carmaker continues to deny it access to pool cars, adding that the present situation has “already cost it millions of dollars, and if the situation does not change, it will cause more than $100 million in damages.”

In a letter filed with the lawsuit, Porsche says Florida law doesn’t stop carmakers from allocating pool cars at their discretion.

For the full CarBuzz report, click here.