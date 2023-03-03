To show support for those impacted by lung decease and lung cancer, hundreds will gather this Saturday in the 19th annual Our Fight For Air Climb at loanDepot park to climb the steps of the park and take in one-of-a-kind views of the Miami city skyline once you reach the top.

The event is open to all levels of fitness and every type of climber, from beginners to competitive climbers. How you climb the 1,700 steps is up to you: race to the top or take it at your own speed.

The event, hosted by American Lung Association in South Florida, will take place Saturday, March 4 and is presented by Metro-Dade Fire Rescue Local 1403. It takes place at loanDepot park, Home of the Miami Marlins.

The event will bring together Individuals, families, firefighters, first responders and corporate teams from throughout South Florida and funds raised from the Fight For Air Climb, support the mission of the American Lung Association and their efforts to defeat lung cancer, champion clean air, improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families, and to create a tobacco-free future.

The event schedule as follows:

8:00 am - Sunrise Steppers/Elite Climber Send Off

8:30 am, 9:15 am, 10:00 am* - Fire Fighter Quick Dress Challenge (main stage) *

8:30 am to 11:00 am - General Climbers

8:30 am to 11:00 am - Fire Fighter Challenge presented by Metro Dade Local 403 (by the main stage)

8:50 am to 9:50 am - Miami-Dade Fire Fighters/ Metro Dade Local 1403 team climb (All divisions: with gear and oxygen, with gear and no gear)

loanDepot park, is located at 501 Marlins Way, Miami.

For more information, click here.

For more information on the American Lung Association, click here.