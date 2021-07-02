At 5 p.m. Friday, Hurricane Elsa’ forecast track shifted slightly west, although most of South Florida remains in the projected path, with with a possible landfall early next week, possibly Tuesday afternoon according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

If Elsa’s track continues its westerly shift, Key Biscayne could be out of the cone, although it is too early to know what impact the storm will have on the area.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Elsa was located about 505 miles SW of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, rapidly moving West at 30 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 85 mph with higher gusts.

Elsa is expected to decrease forward speed Saturday night and Sunday, followed by a turn toward the northwest Sunday night or Monday. On the present track, Elsa will move across the eastern Caribbean, moving close to Jamaica and portions of eastern Cuba, Sunday night and Monday, according to the NHC.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Granma, Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Santiago de Cuba.

For the complete 5 p.m. NHC advisory, click here.