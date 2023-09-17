This week, Inter Miami CF announced it had signed forward Leonardo Campana, 23, to a contract extension through the 2027 Major League Soccer (MLS) season,

The agreement also has a 2028 option.

The Ecuador born Campana, 23, whose family owns property in the Ocean Club is often seen attending mass at St Agnes Catholic Church, is enjoying a strong season, with eight goals, including one Saturday night in a loss against Dallas, and two assists in MLS league play, with two more goals in the US Open.

In a statement, Inter Miami’s Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said, “Leo is a natural goalscorer, and he has proven himself with Inter Miami. We’re pleased to keep a player of his caliber with us.”

Henderson added, “Since his arrival in 2022, he has shown to be one of the brightest talents in the league and has continued to put in top performances this season. We’re confident that he will continue to develop and strengthen our squad as we aim to achieve our goals together this season and beyond.”

Campana expressed he happiness being with Inter Miami and to be in Miami.

“I’m really happy to renew my contract for four more years with the team that has made me feel at home since my first day. I’m happy, motivated and excited for everything to come at this Club, and for a great city like Miami,” Campana said.

This year, Inter Miami complete the permanent transfer of Campana from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

