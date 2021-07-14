The Miami-Dade County courthouse at 73 W Flagler St will remain closed through most of the summer as engineers perform an evaluation of the historical building.

The recommendations are expected to be available within the next month to 45 days.

Miami-Dade Circuit Chief Judge Nushin G. Sayfie said. "We do not know when we can occupy the building fully again, but we will wait for firm assurance that the building is safe for occupancy."

The 28-story building was closed Monday after engineers uncovered “safety concerns” in the wake of the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South building in Surfside.

A joint statement released early this week by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Sayfie and Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin, said an engineer’s report of the Courthouse had “identified safety concerns with various floors and recommended floors 16 and above be closed to staff while repairs are swiftly completed.”

In a letter to Miami-Dade County officials, inspector Jose Toledo wrote, "In general, we observed numerous members with visible signs of structural deterioration that have been documented and reported by this and other firms for quite some time now. Many of these members are in an advanced state of deterioration."

Wednesday, a press release by Judge Sayfie said, “The courthouse is inspected after every tropical storm, including as recently as Tropical Storm Eta this past November, and we were assured at all times, prior to last Friday, that the building was safe for occupancy. Because this latest report called for a partial evacuation of the building, we decided it would be best to evacuate the entire building until a more comprehensive assessment could be conducted.”

“At this time, we do not know when we can occupy the building fully again, but we will wait for firm assurance that the building is safe for occupancy,” the press released continued.

Virtual court hearings via Zoom will continue. The Lawson E. Thomas Courthouse Center, Miami-Dade Children’s Courthouse, and the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building will serve as alternate locations for live jury trial proceedings.

The Miami-Dade County courthouse building was constructed 1928 and placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.