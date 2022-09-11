Last week, it was reported that a 12-bedroom home, sitting on 4 acres of Biscayne Bay waterfront, was sold for a record price of $106.87 million. At the time, the name of the buyer was not disclosed.

On Friday, the website Mansion Global reported that the buyer was hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin, the founder of Citadel. This past January, Griffin announced that his company was relocating from Chicago to Miami.

The home, previously owned by businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht, was originally listed for $150 million in January, a record listing price.

The seller of the 12-bedroom, 13.5 bathrooms property, located 3031 Brickell Avenue in Miami, was represented by Ashley Cusack of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, who said the deal came together quickly, with Mr. Griffin visiting the property for the first time in July.

For the complete Mansion Global report, click here.