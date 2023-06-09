Immigration, mental illness and inclusion among Spanish filmmakers shorts festival this Sunday

Miami will be celebrating Spain’s cinema in an event presenting a series of short films reflecting Spanish filmmakers as well as a mini concert.

The Miami short Film Festival will be showing an array of shorts at Deering Estate on Sunday, July 9, focusing on topics including immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, mental illness, and inclusion.

Sephardic Jewish singer Susan Behar will also be performing at the event as well, bringing her heritage as a descendant of a Jewish family who lived in the Iberian Peninsula for many centuries, life story, and a “blend of diverse musical traditions” to the stage.

General admission tickets are available now for $25. Students, senior citizens, and military can purchase tickets for $20 (proof of identification required).

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by the mini concert at 7:00 p.m., and film screening at 7:30 p.m.

Read on for the full list of shorts to be featured this weekend:

Emilia

Directed by: Cristina Guillen

Narrative - 15:00 Min - Spain

Emilia and her granddaughter Silvia have a very special bond. This relationship will be truncated with the appearance of the first symptoms of Alzheimer's.

Consequencias

Directed by: León Velásquez

Narrative - 15:00 Min - Spain

Consecuencias' tells the story of the step to maturity of a Latin American adolescent living in Madrid, in the face of social and economic discrimination.

Re-Animal

Directed by: Rubén Garcerá

Animation - 12:00 Min - Spain

A series of crimes is devastating the city, and there is only one person who is capable of finding the culprit: Toni Clues.

Una noche en el cósmico

Directed by: Luis De Val, Diego Herrero

Narrative -15:00 Min - Spain

A low-class law student struggles against his destiny: failure. He must study for an exam, and since he can't concentrate, he goes to the Cósmico bar with the idea of having a coffee and focusing.

Smiles

Directed by: Javier Chavanel

Narrative - 13:25 Min - Spain

Borja is about to meet his girlfriend´s parents. This is meant to be a tricky moment and even awkward moment. However, he hasn´t even imagined what he is going to suffer next. The best way to overcome the situation: is to smile and wait.

Phase 5

Directed by: Carles Valdés

Narrative - 13:15 Min - Spain

Anna is fighting to start a new life after a traumatic experience. Trapped between loneliness and the memories of happier times, she tries to go through the phases of a hard and little known process where even the kindest of words can feel like a knife.

To browse tickets, click here.

