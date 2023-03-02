Inclusive Ballet Show part of Coral Gables Museum Gallery Night

This Friday, a dance show will be among the many presentations of Coral Gables Museum’s Gallery Night. Students of all abilities from Area Stage Company’s Inclusion Theatre Project will be showcasing their talent in a ballet piece as an homage to women who have contributed to the history of dance, like Isadora Duncan and Margot Fonteyn.

Founded in 1989, Area Stage Company is a non-profit, professional theater company that highlights artistic innovation, education, and inclusion. For their 34 year history, they have brought a variety of theatrical events to the Miami-Dade County and general South Florida community. They also house prestigious educational opportunities, including a prestigious Conservatory program, and their Inclusion Theatre Project, which provides training to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The talented dancers will be performing at the Museum, located at 285 Aragon Avenue, this Friday (March 3rd). Admission to the event is free, and the doors of the galleries and participating art venues will be open from 6 to 10 pm.

Attendees can experience live music as well as fine art, and are encouraged to use the City of Coral Gables’ trolleys of Freebee on-demand vehicles to alternate between galleries.

To learn more about Coral Gables Museum’s Gallery Nights, click here.

To learn more about the Inclusive Theatre Project, click here.