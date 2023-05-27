Miami detectives and a Crime Scene Investigation unit are continuing to investigate the stabbing death of a man on the Rickenbacker Causeway after midnight Friday.

Initial reports said the victim of the 1:25 a.m. incident on inbound Rickenbacker Causeway between the area of the Playita beach playground and MAST Academy Drive, appears to have been a homeless man, WPLG Channel 10 reported.

However, Miami police said the incident was not connected to homicides involving homeless victims in January, when one woman and one man were shot a day apart in the Allapattah area of northwest Miami.

Ron Book, chair of the Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust, released a statement Friday in regard to the safety of the homeless:

“There is no more heinous crime than bringing harm to any of the most vulnerable members of our community. All of us have an obligation to step up and protect people experiencing homelessness, and, in situations like this, we must help bring the person who committed this horrible crime to justice.”

He went on to applaud the work being done by City of Miami Police, The Miami Dade County Police Department and Miami-Dade County State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle, “who continue to treat these cases as priorities."

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.