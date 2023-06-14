Is Messi good for business? 6 million new IG followers say yes

Last week’s announcement that soccer megastar Lionel Messi was signing with Miami’s MLS club Inter Miami CF, sent shock waves through the sports world; it also sent 6 million new followers to the club’s Instagram account.

Messi is the second most followed person on Instagram with 471 million followers, trailing only another soccer icon, Cristiano Ronaldo who has 590 million Instagram followers and both claim more followers than the Kardashians!

According to a report by the website Insider, Messi also had an impact on ticket prices.

After Messi’s announcement, tickets to see Inter Miami skyrocketed, reaching $624 per ticket to see Inter Miami play in September, and the ticket reseller website StubHub reported that ticket sales for matches from July 2023 on are already more than the club sold for the entire 2022 season.

