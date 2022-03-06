"I think the move from pandemic to endemic appears to be accelerating," said Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and based on US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, we may be close to a "near normal" spring and summer.

The new CDC data, shows only 7 percent of the US population resides in “High Risk” counties.

According to a CNN report on Saturday, new CDC data, the number of counties with "high" Covid-19 levels dropped from about 1,200 on February 24 to 472 on March 3.

As of Friday, Miami-Dade County is rated as “Low” by the CDC, who says counties in the low-risk categories should “Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines” and “Get tested if you have symptoms.”

The other South Florida Counties, Broward, Monroe, and Palm Beach, all were rated Low-Risk by the CDC.

For the complete CDC COVID-19 date by County, click here.

The CDC’s COVID-19 Community Levels is a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

For the complete CNN report, click here.