That extra traffic you have noticed on the island and Miami is paying more to drive on South Florida roads as the price per gallon of gasoline in Miami rose $0.126 per gallon during the past week.

"Gasoline prices continued their upward trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country, and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a website that offers comprehensive and up-to-date gas price trends in the U.S.

As of Sunday, the average gas price in the Miami area was $3.42 per gallon, this according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,690 stations in Miami.

Prices in Miami are $0.35.9 cents per gallon higher than this time last month ago and $0.16.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The price of a regular gallon of gas on Key Biscayne on Sunday was $4.29, which was not the highest in Miami.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Miami was priced at $2.95 per gallon and the most expensive was $4.99 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen $0.11.3 cents per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.39 per gallon.

“Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will tighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter.

Moving forward, it doesn't look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating," added De Haan.

