Grab that windbreaker! Key Biscayne beaches were feeling a little different Wednesday – and will again Thursday – with the forecast high on the island reaching 76 F by 2 p.m.

During a rainy afternoon, island temperatures made locals dig in the “winter” part of their closets to grab a little protection as a cold front from Canada to the United States arrived in South Florida Wednesday afternoon, causing a surprising, and welcomed, drop-in temperatures.

The colder weather began being felt on the island - and Miami - Wednesday, and it is likely get a little cooler, especially in the early hours of Thursday and possibly until Friday.

66 F degrees welcomed early risers on Key Biscayne Thursday and the National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami posted on Tweeter that “It's chilly outside this morning! As of 4am, temperatures across Florida ranged from the low to mid 30s across the Florida Panhandle to the mid to upper 60s across the Florida Keys.”

“South Florida will warm back up into the upper 70s to low 80s by this afternoon,” added the NWS.

A low of 63 F was reported in SW Miami-Dade County at Tamiami-Kendall Regional Airport Thursday morning, making this the coldest Miami morning in the last 6 months.

Towards the weekend the thermometer rises again, so this first cold wave reprieve will only provide a brief preview of winter.