Judge denies bond, again, on Rickenbacker Causeway shooter; trial starts in October

Kadel Piedrahita, in jail since being charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm in a 2019 Rickenbacker Causeway incident, will remain in jail until his October 12 trial.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Judge Milian ruled Piedrahita will continue to be held on no bond.

This is the second time Millian denies bond on the case.

In Friday’s hearing, the judge cited a live stream Piedrahita posted on Facebook after the shooting, saying it showed animosity towards the victim, Alex Palencia, and seemed Piedrahita was stalking the victim while riding the scooter, Local 10 News reported.

In the ruling, Judge Millian said, “I adopt my findings from the first hearing,” adding, “I have found nothing to dissuade me from my conclusions of fact that day.”

Piedrahita was arrested August of 2019 when he was accused of shooting and Palencia, a cyclist, during a confrontation along the Rickenbacker Causeway. Palencia later died.