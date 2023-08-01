A Federal judge in Miami has thrown out a lawsuit from a Hialeah woman against the Kraft Heinz Food Company, makers of Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.

In the complaint, the woman, Amanda Ramirez, said the product’s statement of “ready in 3½ minutes” is false and misleading because the Product takes longer than 3-and-a-half minutes to prepare for consumption.

Ramirez argued that the time limit does not include the time it takes to remove the lid, add water and stir in the cheese sauce.

The lawsuit accuses Kraft Foods of profiting "by selling the misrepresented Product to at least thousands of consumers throughout the nation."

The lawsuit said Ramirez bought the product for a “premium price” of $10.99 “between October and November 2022, among other times.” The complaint was filed on November 18, 2022.

A West Palm Beach-based law firm - The Wright Law Office, P.A – filed the lawsuit on behalf of Ramirez.

For a copy of the complaint, click here.