Just how much rain did the No Name storm drop on South Florida?

South Florida, including Key Biscayne, experienced torrential rains and flooding as the No Name system that is now Tropical Storm Alex, went through, causing what the Village officials called “extreme flooding” on the island.

According to a report by NBC 6, almost a foot of rain – 11.05” – fell in Downtown Miami, causing significant flooding.

Other areas that saw significant rain totals included:

Miami Shores - 9.81"

North Miami - 9.77"

South Miami - 9.73"

Coral Gables - 9.63"

Coconut Grove - 9.52"

Miami Beach - 7.93"

Pinecrest - 6.88"

Homestead Air Force Base - 6.32"

For the complete NBC Local 6 News report, click here.