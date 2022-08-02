Just in time for Back to School, County to host Health and Safety Expo

Key Biscayne and Miami-Dade County residents are invited to attend the Health and Safety Expo on Saturday, Aug. 6, to be held at the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fair Expo Center is located at 10901 Coral Way in Miami.

The event offers residents a chance to receive medical attention and advice in one easy location, plus access to other free services, including:.

Full health screenings

COVID-19 vaccinations for individuals 5 years and older

Mammograms

Massages

Prostate cancer screenings

Lightbulb and shower exchange by Water and Sewer

Children fingerprinting and much more

Additionally, there will be free promotions including backpacks, back to school items for children, cell phones and bike helmets to promote safe riding for children and adults.

For more information, please call the County’s District 11 office at 305-552-1155.