Kroger opens Miami distribution center

The largest grocery store chain in the United States – Kroger - with nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states, can now add Miami to the list of markets they serve.

The company has opened a high-tech 60,000 square-foot distribution center in Miami-Dade County.

The new center, located in Opa Locka, will offer another option for consumers to get their groceries and essential items delivered to all South Florida – including Key Biscayne’s 33149 zip code - using refrigerated vans.

In a press release posted on their website, Gabriel Arreaga, Kroger's chief supply chain officer said, "We're proud to launch Kroger Delivery in Florida, a new geography for Kroger and a milestone moment in our history to further build on our success as one of America's leading retailers and e-commerce companies."

Not only you will be able to order fresh food, and have it delivered, but Kroger will also deliver alcoholic drinks, like Tito’s Vodka, and personal care products.

