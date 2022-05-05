La Gorce Island property sets Florida record with $170 million asking price

An incredible, even by Miami standards, Miami Beach property has come on the market with a record $170 million listing price; the highest price ever sought in Florida’s real estate. If it sells for anywhere close the asking price, the property will become the most expensive sale in Florida history.

The La Gorce Island compound is set on 3-acres of with 600 feet of Biscayne Bay waterfront and has four separate parcels and three homes, each with their own dock.

With only 60-homes, and scenic marine views, La Gorce Island, is in high demand for the superrich and famous.

The listing agents are Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of the Jills Zeder Group in Coldwell Banker Realty.

“This is a prized, trophy compound that most discerning buyers have been waiting for years to come onto the market,” Eber said.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, in the 1980’s M. Lee Pearce, a local doctor, businessman and philanthropist, paid $3.1 million for four adjoining properties, living on the estate for decades. Pearce eventually purchased additional lots.

The property includes a private park called the “Domaine de la Paix et de l’Amour” that features a marble gazebo, sprawling gardens and bay views. It also has a 5,000-bottle wine storage area, a theater, and a conference center.

