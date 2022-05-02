Haven’t felt lucky when it comes to Florida Lottery scratch-off tickets? Well, one of your neighbors certainly might be cashing in.

An Islander News public records request to the Florida Lottery General Counsel shows that Miami-Dade County has been the second-“luckiest” county in the state when it comes to $1 million or larger prizes since Jan. 1, 2020.

And, you won't have to go far to find the luckiest county.

Over the past 28 months, Broward County has produced 48 scratch-off ticket claims worth $1 million or greater, followed closely by the 44 from Miami-Dade.

The Florida Lottery's report shows that $530 million or more prizes have been awarded since Jan. 1, 2020, an average of $18.9 million per month.

How those tickets – ranging from $1 to $50 – are distributed to grocery stores, gas stations, convenience stores and other retailers is simply the luck of the draw.

Hillsborough (39) ranks third in million-dollar winners, followed by Duval (35) and Orange (28).

A total of 54 of the 67 Florida counties have laid claim to at least one major scratch-off prize during that time.

The Islander News also requested where the most Florida Lotto million-dollar or greater winners have come from since Jan. 1, 2020.

Broward was far ahead of the field with five of the 18 major payouts over the past 28 months. Three counties tied with two each: Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Seminole.

Now, are you feeling lucky?