Large Affordable-Housing Development proposed for Downtown Miami

One of Miami’s largest condominium developers is looking to secure approval to build mixed-use development only a block away from Bayfront Park.

The announced development – proposed by Related Group along with its partner ROVR Development, will have 1,200 residential units across three towers, with 240 apartments designated as “low-income households.”

According to a report on the website commercialobserver.com, the 240 units will go to those whose income is no more than 50 percent of the area’s median income.

Additionally, another 180 residences will be reserved for “workforce households,” defined as those earning no more than 140 percent of the area’s median income, the commercialobserver.com reported.

The remaining units will be offered as market-rate rentals.

The three towers – ranging between 39 to 48 stories - would replace the College Station Garage, located at 190 NE 3rd Street.

