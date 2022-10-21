A large fish kill was seen in several areas of Biscayne Bay this week, reportedly due to water pollution and low oxygen levels in the sea, witnesses, authorities, and wildlife officials said.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County officials reported fish kills in the north basin of Biscayne Bay, especially in the discharge areas of the C-8 channel off Miami Shores, off North Beach, and the C-7 off Little River, near North Bay Village.

The Department of Environmental Resources Management announced that a government contractor is working with local officials from Miami to Miami Beach to remove dead fish and a team is testing water quality.

"Our bay is very fragile, due to decades of neglect and climate change," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

Officials believe the causes would be related to pumping activities associated with spring tides, this weekend's sanitary sewer overflow, and recent heavy rains that affected the watershed.

Researchers from Florida International University and the University of Miami are collecting water samples and sharing data with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Levine Cava also said the transition from septic tanks to sewers and water infrastructure improvements are among the pollution reduction policies her administration is adopting to protect the bay.

"It will take years to reverse the damage," Levine Cava said in her statement.

Irela Bague, Miami-Dade County's bay director, expressed alarm Wednesday.

"Basically, nature is crying out for help and we're doing everything we can," Bague said.

To report dead fish call 305-372-6955 or by e-mail at baywatch@miamidade.gov.