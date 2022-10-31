Latest Biscayne Bay fish kill prompts call for more study of steps needed to improve water quality

The infamous 2020 massive fish kill in Biscayne Bay sparked efforts to restore the waterway to its natural health, but Miami-Dade County is now investigating another kill incident in which 1,000+ dead fishes were found in the northern part of Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade is collaborating with the City of Miami and Miami Beach in its investigation, and has also engaged a biomass removal contractor to clean up the areas where the fish were found.

Miami-Dade's Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources, Division of Environmental Resources Management (RER-DERM) is coordinating the work.

RER-DERM recently released preliminary findings on the root causes of the fish kill problem and efforts being made to combat it.

Summertime fish kills often result from algal blooms, which can reduce oxygen levels in the water. According to RER-DERM, fish kills also stem from factors such as large stormwater discharges from the drainage canal system due to torrential downpours – such as what happened during Hurricane Ian.

Biscayne National Park is made up of four ecosystems: coastal mangrove hammocks, Biscayne Bay's shallow lagoon water, coral limestone keys, and the third-largest offshore reef in the world.

But the Bay has for years been plagued by pollution and toxic chemical runoff, undermining water quality and impacting wildlife. Beach closures have become all too common as a result of toxicity levels getting too high.

Since the 2020 fish kill, DERM has analyzed water quality in the impacted area on a weekly basis to assess conditions.

Preliminary findings of an investigation into the most recent fish kill has focused on the impact of September’s heavy rains, pumping activities linked to the king tides, and a recent sewer overflow.

Florida International, the University of Miami, Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have joined the effort to address the things causing fish kills.

They will conduct more groundwater sampling and run analyses to better understand the relationship of lower oxygen in the Bay with the freshwater flow from rivers and drainage canals.

Piero Gardinali, FIU's associate director of the Institute of Environment, said the kills could also be linked to nutrient pollution from storm drains, fertilizer runoff and leaky septic tanks.

“In 2020 we learned that the bay was at a tipping point. Oxygen is what drives most of the life in the water, so anything that consumes oxygen or produces conditions where organisms can grow and decompose is going to be a problem,” said Gardinali.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levin Cava said she and the County are prepared to do what it takes to fix the Bay.

“Our Bay is very fragile, from decades of neglect and climate change," she said. "It will take years to reverse the damage, but we have already implemented many changes, including an annual report card. We will continue to invest in critical, long-term, comprehensive solutions to improve Biscayne Bay’s wellbeing, such as the septic to sewer transition, water infrastructure upgrades, pollution reduction policies, and more.”

In May, the county released an annual report card on the condition of Biscayne Bay which suggested improvements have been made to clean it up, but more work needs to be done to prevent it from deteriorating.

The Biscayne Bay Task Force was created after the 2020 fish kill to study the Bay and advise the County Commission on potential steps to take to protect the bay and its wildlife.

The county has adopted several suggestions from the task force and Chief Bay Officer Irela Bague, including: passing the state’s strongest fertilizer ordinance; kicking off the Connect 2 Protect septic tank-to-sewer program; and creating a Biscayne Bay advisory board.

Bague said the massive 2020 fish kill became the primary catalyst for renewed attention on the health of Biscayne Bay.

"That tragedy centered the importance of water quality for residents and businesses across the county," Bague said. "Aging water infrastructure, as well as nutrient pollution flowing from our streets into our stormwater systems and canals, have contributed to the decline of the watershed. We must take responsibility and continue to work towards recovery.”