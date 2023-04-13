Legal win ensures habitat protection for endangered Florida species which is down to their last two populations

After an almost 10-year fight, environmental groups in Florida have achieved an incredible verdict.

On April 10, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) agreed to secure “critical habitat” for Miami’s endangered tiger beetles, who have been suffering major habitat loss from overdevelopment as well as sea-level rise.

The Service’s promise is set to be finalized by May 8.

“The Miami tiger beetles’ existence depends on protecting the last habitat they have, so this is a crucial step,” said Ragan Whitlock, a Florida-based attorney at the Center. “These tiny, ferocious beetles are down to their last two populations, and I’m so happy that the last places they live will soon be protected.”

Miami tiger beetles, nicknamed for their predatory urges and strong mandibles, are emerald-colored, gem-like insects. Sometimes difficult to see, their size is comparable to a single grain of rice. They live in two groups in Miami-Dade County, only separated by urban development, one of the most pressing issues for many other Florida endangered species as well.

The news has been especially exciting for the groups involved in the legal battle – the Center for Biological Diversity, Miami Blue Chapter of the North American Butterfly Association, and Tropical Audubon Society.

Their fight began in 2014 when a couple of environmental groups, including the Center for Biological Diversity, sent the USFWS an emergency petition to consider the Miami tiger beetle under the Endangered Species Act. In response, the Service included the beetle in their 2016 list, but did not assume their responsibility (as per the Act) of setting aside a critical habitat for the species. Subsequently, the Center took legal action, and the Service proposed a habitat in 2021, taking no further action afterwards.

“We’re glad to see that the Service is finally taking this action, which is crucial to the survival of this highly endangered species,” said Dennis Olle, president of the Miami Blue Chapter of the North American Butterfly Association. “It is unfortunate that it takes a lawsuit to get the Service to do its job.”

“It has been a long road, but we are thrilled that this endemic species is finally receiving the much-needed critical habitat designation it needs to survive and, hopefully, thrive once again,” said Lauren Jonaitis, senior conservation director of Tropical Audubon Society. “This critical habitat designation benefits the Miami tiger beetle by protecting its primary home, the globally imperiled, crucially important Pine Rocklands habitat.”

The Pine Rocklands habitat in south Miami is crucial indeed, especially as it has been a victim of overdevelopment in recent years, which is what originally prompted The Center to draft their 2014 petition. The beatles were originally discovered in that habitat almost 80 years ago, later found in the same place in 2007. The Pine Rocklands make up the majority, and most concentrated section, of their habitat, and is also home to many other of Florida’s endangered species.

After the legal battle, the proposed critical habitat for the beetles overlaps with the critical habitats of Carter’s small-flowered flax, Florida brickell-bush, and Bartram’s scrub-hairstreak and Florida leafwing butterflies.

According to the Center, animals who receive federally-protected critical habitat are over twice as likely to shy away from extinction. In cases where federal agencies approve projects in areas considered critical habitat, it is required that they get permission from the Service before proceeding. As is the case of the Miami tiger beetles, including more roadblocks for development on plant and animal habitats is a crucial step forward in ensuring their protection and survival.