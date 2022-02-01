Levine Cava delivers resounding, positive ‘State of County’ address

Coming off a year that “has tested us all,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Monday that the state of the county is “stronger than ever. I know we can look for an even better tomorrow.”

Delivering her second State of the County address since taking office in November of 2020, the first woman and the first of Jewish descent to assume that role covered a lengthy list of accomplishments by her and her staff on a beautiful morning at Greynolds Park in North Miami Beach, with the Oleta River in the background.

“I’ve been a public servant over half a century ... but this is the pinnacle,” she said. “I hear your voices, I read your letters, e-mails, and social media posts — and not just the nice ones. We have come a long way together and we have so much more to do.”

Keeping some 2.8 million residents satisfied, employed, under roofs, safe, and enjoying life in general are just part of her goals.

“I feel we are entering 2022 safer, stronger and stable,” she said.

She thanked Commissioners Raquel Regalado and Rebeca Sosa for their efforts in helping to protect the water quality in Biscayne Bay, but there was no specific mention of the Rickenbacker Causeway or Key Biscayne during her 30-minute speech.

Mayor Cava did hit on three important topics:

COVID-19 pandemic

“When last year began and vaccines were just starting (to roll out), we leapt into action,” she said, citing numerous vaccination sites and pop-ups. “Hundreds of county volunteers knocked on over 400,000 homes from Hialeah to Homestead, and today we lead the state in vaccination rate ... a true logistical feat. We never let down our guard.”

Now, some 300,000 home tests have been distributed just in the last few weeks.

Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III, in his invocation, wanted the audience to remember the nearly 10,000 lives in the county that have been lost to the disease.

Surfside tragedy

“This was a crisis not any of us could have imagined ... our firefighters ran directly there to what remained (of that building) to pull out survivors, working through heat and rain,” she said, recounting the 98 lives lost and pausing her speech for a moment of silence.

She said in the aftermath the Miami-Dade community showed kindness, courage and solidarity. “Our community stepped up as the world watched” and went into action “so something as terrible as this can never happen again,” by taking steps with state legislators to tighten building recertification rules at the 30-year mark, rather than 40.

Gun violence

Wearing a scarf to honor those who have fallen victim to gun violence,, in particular, Chassidy Saunders, who at 6 years old died in a triple shooting during a children’s birthday party last January, Mayor Cava said: “We acted swiftly by tackling the root causes and building safe neighborhoods.”

The Peace and Prosperity Plan was passed – a 20-year, $90 million endeavor to create jobs for at-risk youth, and the launching of Operation Summer Heat and Community Shield, which target enforcement, helped cut the number in shootings in half, she said, while also bringing homicides down 15% even while much of the nation’s trends were heading in a different direction.

“Saving lives,” she said, is the bottom line.

County’s economic rebound

Mayor Cava also spoke on the economy, which she said was recently recognized as one that has been named as one that “recovered most” in the nation.

“Everywhere you look, you see a community on the rebound,” she said, citing the traffic at Miami International Airport doubled over the past year and PortMiami — recognized globally as the “Cruise Capital of the World” — had its busiest year in history as far as cargo traffic.

Speaking of the Port, Mayor Cava said cruise ships will soon be able to provide shore power — the first in the U.S. — while working toward net-zero greenhouse emissions.

“We’re doubling down on investments to allow businesses to succeed,” she said, noting that small business “is the engine that makes our (economic) family grow.”

She touted the Strive 305 program, which supports local entrepreneurs while growing their businesses, and talked about a plan to boost minority-owned businesses with a “Shark Tank” type of incentive.

Mayor Cava also spoke about building a reliable transit system to “keep Miami moving” and the process in South Dade is underway, opening new opportunities for those who will be able to travel from Homestead to Miami in 60 minutes or less.

She talked about improvements to the Underline and Ludlam Trail, areas that provide accessibility to people for riding, walking, playing in parks — even for furry friends.

Thrive305, the largest public engagement initiative in Miami-Dade County’s government history, was set up to “make sure your voices are heard,” and as a result 12 key action plans have been built into each department “and many have already started.”

Building digital access and opportunity

Bridging the digital tech gap also is important, making “historic investments” with help from Miami-Dade College’s Tech and Innovation team and several other sources, even going door to door next year to make sure everyone is connected, helping build a talent pipeline.

Just last week, Mayor Cava spoke of a plan to expand digital schools with new Miami-Dade School Superintendent Jose L. Dotres, a product of the county’s school system, who last week was named successor to Alberto Carvalho.

Housing was another area of importance.

“As we continue to grow and build for the future, it’s important we need to make sure they can afford to live here,” said Mayor Cava, speaking about an investment of $260 million to expand housing “you can afford,” starting with 14,000 new places to live.

She was proud of the way Miami-Dade commissioners took swift action to prevent a wave of evictions, saving 8,000 families with an $80 million investment so they could pay their rent and landlords could make their payments as well.

Joining the House America project (through the American Rescue Plan), Miami-Dade is building housing for the homeless, and homelessness is at record lows, she said.

Keeping the environment clean is “vital” she said and being “at Ground Zero for sea level rise” is doubly important.

She talked about launching the Connect 2 Project last week, a multi-year county-wide program to provide sanitary sewer service to residents with septic tank systems — some 9,000 of the 120,000 vulnerable to current groundwater conditions. The first phase of the project is in the Little River Adaptation Action Area, where even high tides cause flooding.

With resiliency being a key topic to the county, Mayor Cava noted the appointments of Irela Bague as the Chief Bay Officer and Jane Gilbert as the world’s first Chief Heat Officer should help toward that goal.

She also wanted to thank Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz, and commissioners Sally Heyman, Jean Monestime, Sosa and Javier Souto, who will be serving their last year before being termed out.

“Each of you shaped our future,” said Mayor Cava, who also thanked the county’s 34 mayors.

“I’m a mayor who rolls up her sleeves,” said Mayor Cava, “(working) to find solutions for a better quality of life for all of us. We all want a better future ... I’m confident we’re on our way.”