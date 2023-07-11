Lionel Messi has arrived! ...joins last place Inter Miami

The best soccer player in the world, Lionel Messi, arrived in Miami on Tuesday to begin a new stage in his stellar career, after being crowned world champion with Argentina.

Messi arrived Tuesday (July 11) afternoon at the Fort Lauderdale airport with his wife Antonella Rocuzzo and his sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro after spending several days of family vacation n the Bahamas.

The captain of the Argentine national team chose to come to Inter Miami despite a million-dollar proposal to play in Saudi Arabia. He also ruled out the possibility of returning to Barcelona or extending his contract with Paris Saint Germain (PSG). Messi stated that he wanted to enjoy this new stage of his life with his family, and what he considers to be the last chapters of his magnificent career.

Messi's first game with Inter Miami is scheduled for Friday, July 21 when the team will take on Cruz Azul. Inter Miami is currently in last place in the championship.