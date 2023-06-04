It might come as no surprise that Miami, with rents pricing rising, makes the list of the most expensive cities to live in, but who did not might surprise you.

According to a new U.S. News report, Miami ranks fourth on the most expensive city to reside in, with an average median home price of $490,162 and average salary of $54,790.

Of Miami, US News highlights that Miami proper draws young professionals, while Miami Beach still has a party-hard atmosphere.

The island of Key Biscayne, as well as Coral Gables and Doral, are popular locations for raising families, according to the US News report, while also highlighting the area's acceptance of "nontraditional families" and plays host to large pride celebrations.

What was missing in the Top 10 most expensive cities list was New York City, traditionally a staple of any expensive city. The Big Apple came ranked eleventh on a new report from U.S. News, while Boston ranked number 12.

Seven of the top 10 most expensive cities to live in for 2023-2024 are in California, with San Diego ranking No. 1.

U.S. News arrived at the rankings by using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, U.S. Department of Labor and internal research. The data was categorized into the four indexes: Quality of Life Index, Value Index , Desirability Index and Job Market Index. For more on the methodology, click here.

Below is the complete list of the top 10 most expensive cities to live in for 2023-2024.

1. San Diego, CA

Average median home price 2021: $889,225

Average salary: $67,200

2. Los Angeles, CA

Average median home price 2021: $807,498

Average salary: $63,056

3. Honolulu, HI

Average median home price 2021: $581,658

Average salary: $61,860

4. Miami, FL

Average median home price 2021: $490,162

Average salary: $54,790

5. Santa Barbara, CA

Average median home price 2021: $464,954

Average salary: $62,020

6. San Francisco, CA

Average median home price 2021: $1,082,875

Average salary: $86,590

7. Salinas, CA

Average median home price 2021: $986,702

Average salary: $56,350

8. Santa Rosa, CA

Average median home price 2021: $828,156

Average salary: $64,080

9. San Juan, PR

Average median home price 2021: N/A

Average salary: $31,650

10. Vallejo & Fairfield, CA

Average median home price 2021: $562,567

Average salary: $64,270

For the complete US News Top 25 Most Expensive Cities in the US report, click here.