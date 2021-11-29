“Living legend” and former US House of Representatives Meek dies after long illness

Former Representative Carrie Meek, who in 1992 ran a successful US House campaign, becoming one of the first Black members elected since the Reconstruction Era, died Sunday at her home in Miami after a long illness.

Meek was 95.

The family did not specify the cause of death.

Via Tweeter, US Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart called Meek an “living legend,” adding that "There is no doubt that Congresswoman Meek's legacy will leave a lasting imprint for generations to come."

Meek was the grandchild of a slave and a sharecropper’s daughter who started her congressional career when she was 66. According to her congressional biography, Meek was born in Tallahassee in 1926, and went on to serve as Miami-Dade Community College's first Black professor, associate dean, and assistant to the vice president.

Meek beat out 12 other candidates when she ran for the Florida state House in 1978.

Her children Lucia Davis-Raiford, Sheila Davis Kinui, and retired Rep. Kendrick B. Meek of Florida provided a statement about her legacy to CNN.

"Carrie Meek was our family matriarch who fulfilled this role for the entire South Florida community. She was a bridge builder and healer, a unifier with a legacy defined by selfless public service. Forever the educator, the Congresswoman taught us all lessons about justice and morality. Her approach was rooted in kindness and humility. Carrie Meek made our society stronger and more equitable — an outcome that is an everlasting tribute to our beloved mother. She was guided by her faith, always inspired by the outpouring of love and community support. We humbly ask for your prayers at this time."

One of her successors in Congress, Rep. Frederica Wilson tweeted, “"Carrie Meek was a sweet, sweet spirit that permeated our community for many years. Her presence in a room spoke volumes for generations yet unborn. My thoughts and prayers are with her family."