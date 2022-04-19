Local artist Romero Britto recognized by Miami Dade School Board

Last week, the Miami-Dade County School Board recognized Romero Britto, an internationally renowned artist and founder of the Happy Art Movement, an iconic visual language of happiness, fun, love, and hope that has inspired millions worldwide.

The Brazilian-born Britto has dedicated his life’s work to exploring the essence of happiness. His art presents a vivid visualization of happiness, a welcoming world that is within our reach.

The resolution was sponsored by Board Member Mari Tere Rojas, whose area includes Key Biscayne.

Britto, considered the most licensed artist in history, is a frequent speaker at the World Economic Forum (Davos, Switzerland) and is an activist for more than 250 charitable organizations. But most of all, he is an artist who believes he is an agent of positive change. “Life is also about having fun.”