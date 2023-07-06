Local charity runs raise over $15K for head and neck cancer patients

Almost 100 runners and walkers recently helped raise more than $15,000 for education, screening, and treatment in the field of head and neck cancer.

Partners in Care, a non-profit dedicated to cancer patients, held two of their annual walks in South Florida, one Miami and one in Broward County. Garnering the funds were their Partners in Care 5K Run and 2-Mile Walk in April at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach, and Larry & Penny Thompson Park in Miami.

First beginning their series of runs 11 years ago, Partners in Care has set out on a mission to host them in order to represent head and neck cancer awareness and raise money for individuals who are unable to cover the medical costs for recovery therapies.

Partners in Care is involved in multiple nationwide spring charity runs including additional events in California, Colorado, North and South Carolina, Washington and West Virginia, as well as in Cape Coral and Sarasota.

In Miami, hometown local runner Chris Umpierre was the fastest male participant, and Meghan Crawley of Miami Beach coming in first place among the female runners.

“South Florida consistently and continually supports our efforts to promote head and neck cancer awareness through physical fitness,” said Kathy Tolentino, director of Partners in Care Foundation. “We deeply appreciate the community’s support and look forward to even more robust participation next time around.”