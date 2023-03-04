Local Miami talent to be showcased at Summer Shorts in the Arsht Center this June

Miami has a new collection of plays in town, featuring eight ten-minute pieces written and performed by “homegrown” Miami-based playwrights and actors.

In an event by City Theatre and the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) talent will be showcased in collaboration with award-winning local playwright Vanessa Garcia and under the vision of City Theatre Artistic Director Margaret M. Ledford.

The event is the “showcase” for the HOMEGROWN playwright development program, which looks to promote Miami’s BIPOC writers by providing them with the time, resources, and proper training to make their own pieces to expand their theater repertoire.

The collective of eight local playwrights showcasing their talent are Joel Castillo, Ariel Cipolla, Chris Anthony Ferrer, Sefanja Richard Galon, Luis Roberto Herrera, Ivan R. López, Phanésia Pharel, and Lolita Stewart-White. For more information about the playwrights, click here.

The group worked with Miami-raised Master Playwright Vanessa Garcia to receive creative and professional advice in creating their works for the event. Garcia wrote The Amparo Experience, an immersive theater show that was called “Miami’s Hottest Ticket” by People en Español. She has also written plays like Sweet Goats & Blueberry Senoritas, co-written with renowned U.S. poet Richard Blanco, and #GRACED, a work that will premiere at the Arsht Center this year. She has also written for shows like Sesame Street, and Caillou.

“There is so much talent in Miami -- this program shines a light on that talent and helps launch it beyond the greater Miami area into the world,” said Garcia. “These are the voices that need to hit the mainstream and represent what it means to be American today. And they will, so all I can say is get ready!”

“Summer Shorts: Homegrown Edition,” runs from June 8-25 in the Arsht Center’s Carnival Studio Theater. Tickets are $50*, and VIP tickets, which include up-front, cabaret-style seating and a free drink, are available for $75*. Student tickets are also available for $15* with a valid student ID. A preview will be held on Thursday, June 8 at 7:30 pm, and opening night will be on Friday, June 9 at 7:30 pm.

To buy tickets, call the Arsht Center box office at (305) 949-6722 or buy them online by visiting arshtcenter.org.

To buy tickets for Summer Shorts: Homegrown Edition, click here.

*All programs, artists, ticket prices, availability, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.