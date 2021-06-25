CBS Miami anchor Frances Wang has made it her goal to find the names and photos of as many of the 159 missing people as possible. In the wake of the building collapse in Surfside, the missing have grown from 99 to 156 unaccounted individuals. Many are holding out hope for their well-being, including Wang, who has been taking emails as well as Twitter responses/DMs of individuals who are still missing and have not been named yet.
