Local students well represented in Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards

Fifteen local area high school seniors were named recipients of the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards recipients for the Green region, which encompasses Florida and Georgia.

The Miami-area schools represented included Belen Jesuit, School for Advanced Studies, Gulliver Prep and Immaculata-La Salle.

The award, now entering their 24th year, are presented by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation (HHF). The students will be honored for their leadership in the classroom and community during a virtual ceremony on February 14th, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

Overall, 30 students in the region were recognized in ten different categories, with Miami-area students taking half the slots.

“We are thrilled to honor yet another outstanding class of Youth Awardees who will carry on the tradition of leadership, academic excellence and social impact of past recipients,” said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO of HHF, adding that “We’re in good hands as a community and as a country with these outstanding young leaders going forward.”

Thousands of high school students, from all 50 states plus Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, apply annually to the Youth Awards.

The awards are the main feeder to LOFT (Latinos On Fast Track) Leadership Institute (LLI), which focuses on leadership, workforce, community, culture, and social justice led in partnership by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and Trinity University.

The Miami-area students who won either Gold, Silver or Broze and there schools, as follows:

Business & Entrepreneurship (presented by Dutch Bros Coffee)

Silver – Marcial De Sautu – Miami, FL Belen Jesuit Preparatory High School

Community Service (presented by Colgate-Palmolive)

Bronze Christina Pérez – Cutler Bay, FL Miami Palmetto Senior High School

Education (presented by Southwest Airlines)

Silver – Lorena Bonilla – Homestead, FL. School for Advanced Studies

Engineering (presented by HHF)

Gold – Alessandra Peña, Miami, FL Gulliver Prep

Healthcare & Science (presented by CVS Health)

Silver – Valentina Allegra – Coral Gables, FL Riviera Preparatory School

Media & Entertainment (presented by Comcast NBCUniversal/Telemundo)

Silver – Marymar Coca – Miami, FL Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @Zelda Glazer

Bronze – José Solórzano – Palmetto Bay, FL Coral Reef Senior High School

Public Service & Social Justice (presented by Nike)

Silver – Maxton Torres – Miami, FL Belen Jesuit Preparatory School

Bronze – Taylor Pérez – Miami, FL Miami Arts Studio 6-12 @ Zelda Glazer

Sports & Fitness (presented by NFL)

Silver – Nicolás Nadal – Miami, FL Immaculata-La Salle High School

Bronze – Sebastián Suárez – Doral, FL. Ronald W. Reagan Doral Senior High School

Sustainability (presented by Coca-Cola)

Gold – Gabriel Villar – Miami, FL Christopher Columbus High School

Bronze – Sofía Aranda – Miami Beach, FL School for Advanced Studies

Technology (presented by T-Mobile)

Silver- Kevin Chafloque – Palmetto, FL Southeast High School

Bronze- Angela Luca – Sunny Isles Beach, FL Alonzo and Tracy Mourning Senior High

For more on the awards, click here.

To register for the ceremony, click here.