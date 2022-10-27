Lofty developer acquires more land in downtown Miami

The developer of the swanky Lofty Brickell, which is approaching sellout, has acquired three parcels of land in the Miami River area to complete the proposed three-towers project.

According to the website The Next Miami, in addition to the 44-stories Lofty Brickell tower, the project, being developed by Newgard, founded by Harvey Hernandez, includes a second branded multifamily building and a third luxury branded condominium tower.

Lofty Brickell includes fully finished and furnished studio, 1 and 2-bedroom residences from which are available for short-term rentals with balconies featuring Miami River and skyline views.

Prices range from $550,000 to $3.1 million.

