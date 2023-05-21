Los Van-Van Miami Beach concert cancelled

“For decades “Los Van Van,” have used their musical talent to promote the Cuban tyranny and its violation of basic human rights.”

The popular Cuban musical group Los Van Van were supposed to play at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Friday night, that is before Cuban-American Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez got involved and pushed for cancellation of the event.

Or did he?

On their official Instagram account, the popular band said travel logistics were to blame for the cancellation and asked ticketholders to contact the operator of the Miami Beach Bandshell for a refund.

That would be the Rhythm Foundation.

On a Twitter post, Commissioner Fernandez said, “On behalf of the many victims of the repressive Cuban regime, I am grateful to the @Rhythm_Foundatn for taking my call, listening with empathy, and canceling this offensive concert from occurring at the Miami Beach Bandshell.”

The Miami New Times reached Rhythm Foundation program director Laura Quinlan and reported that the organization’s role on the event being cancelled differed with Commissioner Fernandez's version.

"The show was not produced by the Rhythm Foundation," Quinlan clarified. "We just manage the venue. We do not have anything to say," the publication reported.

Los Van Van, founded in 1969 by bassist Juan Formell, is one of the leading post-revolutionary Cuban musical groups.

Commissioner Fernandez said of the Los Van Van event, “Sadly their ticket sales would redirect dollars out of our economy to help sustain the violation of human rights and individual liberties inside of Cuba.”