A great soccer lover and Leo Messi fan, Maluma turned to the image of the Inter Miami superstar to present his new single "Trofeo" on Thursday, surprising his followers and fans of the Argentine #10.

The track, performed by Maluma - Juan Luis Londoño - alongside Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Yandel, has a dedication at the end: "A tribute to the greatest of all. Leo Messi 10.”

The part of the video featuring Messi was filmed about three weeks ago at the Inter Miami stadium. The production was led by Royalty Films, a company owned by the Colombian singer.