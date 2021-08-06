“Master of Disaster” Moskowitz to advice County on COVID response

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced the hiring of former Florida's Director of Emergency Management Jared Moskowitz to advise Miami-Dade County on its COVID-19 response.

His new position is paid; however, the amount of his pay was not disclosed.

On a Twitter post, Cava said, “I’m proud to share that Miami-Dade County is bringing on board Jared E. Moskowitz, former Director of FLSERT, as a special advisor on COVID-19. He will work closely alongside all our COVID leadership to advise on our vaccination, testing, and overall pandemic response strategy.”

At a Thursday televised news conference on COVID response, Cava said, "He is our special adviser on COVID and he is with us today," adding that Moskowitz was a “seasoned emergency management professional.” According to Mayor Cava, Moskowitz will advise county emergency management on vaccinations, testing and overall strategy.

“He led the state through the pandemic, and we are glad to have him," Cava said.

Moskowitz Tweeted “Thank you Mayor. I look forward to assisting the great work that Miami-Dade County and Mayor Cava has done in combating Covid 19. We are all in this together!” closing with the hashtags #getvaccinated #WearAMask.

Moskowitz, earned the name “Master of Disaster” when he, as the State’s main disaster response official, guided the state’s response through two hurricane seasons and led Florida’s response to the pandemic. He stepped down in February to spend more time with his family.