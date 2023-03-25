In the market since July 2022, an 8 bedrooms 12,770 square foot mansion, with its foundation carved into the coral rock of a freshwater lake, is bucking the price reduction trend, despite now being in the market for 8+ months.

The property, built in 2007 and called Chateau Artisan, is located at 25791 SW 167th Ave, in the Redlands and sits on a man-made island in the middle of a freshwater lake.

Carlos Justo of EXP Realty is the listing agent, and he recently told the NY Post that, “Château Artisan is a masterpiece with immense attention to detail which cannot be duplicated today.”

According to the listing, the home was designed and built by renowned Architect Charles Sieger. and sits on a freshwater lake amid manicured gardens, an intricate maze and adorning features.

The house has three levels, the double stair foyer and main room open to and a chef's kitchen, music room, fireplaces to super yacht-like bedrooms for children.

According to public records, the home is registered to Charles Sieger and wife Joanna.