Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed at a brief news conference Wednesday morning that Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III had offered to resign from his Miami-Dade Police Director post about an hour before nearly taking his life in an attempted suicide.

Addressing the news media at the Stephen P. Clark Center, and flanked by Interim Police Director Stephanie V. Daniels and Interim Chief of Public Safety Director JD Patterson Jr., Cava was solemn in her comments about Ramirez, whom she said is a "committed public servant" and one "who earned my trust."

"He has a distinguished record of protecting our community for decades," she said.

Sunday evening, following a domestic altercation at the Tampa hotel he and his wife were staying at during the first day of the Florida Sheriffs Association Summer Conference, Ramirez called Cava while driving back to Miami to address the situation and offered his resignation at that time.

"I had a brief conversation with the Chief at around 8:30," Cava said. "He was very remorseful. ... He said there was an incident, that he had made mistakes ... and I assured him we would talk the next day further."

She said she couldn't imagine what was to happen.

According to a Sheriff's report, Ramirez pulled onto the side of I-75 near the Riverview area of Hillsborough County and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His wife called 911 at the scene.

Cava said Wednesday she was "very glad" to report that Ramirez was in stable condition after undergoing surgery Monday (according to reports, three surgeries have been performed) and is "alert and responsive."

"We're optimistic he will recover swiftly with his family (alongside him)," said Cava, who has visited him at his bedside but that no further conversation had taken place.

Asked if she knew she was going to need a new Police Director after getting the call from Ramirez on Sunday night, Cava lowered her head and said, "I was focused on the moment. Freddy made a mistake, and he offered to resign."

Cava thanked the community for the outpouring of support and all the police officers who have done the same.

Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners Chairman Oliver Gilbert III said Ramirez is not only a colleague but a friend.

"At times like this, we in Miami-Dade show how we are one community," he said. "It's difficult."

He also said those men and women in police uniforms "have to be more vigilant in taking care of themselves."Every time somebody puts on a badge and leaves their house, they put their lives on the line."

Cava also spoke about the pressures of police work.

"This is a tragic reminder of the critical role mental health plays (in these types of jobs)," she said. "We must continue to eliminate any stigma around any type of mental health care."

She said the 988 phone number is continually monitored as a mental health and suicide prevention center in the Miami area.

Gilbert, like Cava, said he is confident in the roles Daniels and Patterson, longtime veterans of the force, will have going forward.

Cava said, "their steady leadership will guide our community" until further notice.

For now, the investigation continues as to what led up to the shooting.

"Freddy is an incredible man," Cava said, "and he has a lot of love for his community, for his police … It is a 'grand disaster' that has happened.

"Nothing matters right now more than Chief Ramirez (getting healthy) and ... of his family's health."