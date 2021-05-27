City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has another job – his third – and will become a senior operating partner at private equity firm DaGrosa Capital Partners LLC.

In additional to his role as Mayor of the second largest city in Florida with a population exceeding 450,000 residents, Suarez is also a lawyer at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP.

According to a Bloomberg report, Suarez’s role at DeGrosa will be to “help source and execute deals at the Coral Gables, Florida-based investment company.” DeGrosa’s portfolio include soccer clubs, a telemedicine company and a platform that leases single-family homes. According to Bloomberg, is also about to launch a new hospitality fund.

Suarez, 43, is up for re-election this year.

For the complete Bloomberg article, click here.