Leo Messi landed at the Fort Lauderdale airport last week to join Inter Miami and on Thursday he went out to do his first grocery shopping trip.

The entire family went to a Publix supermarket, where he graciously took photos and greeted the neighbors who came to welcome him.

In several images published on social networks, he can be seen pushing the shopping cart with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their three children Thiago, Teo and Ciro.

The official presentation of Messi with Inter Miami happened this past Sunday.. Messi's first game with the MLS club is expected to be this coming Friday, July 21st, against Cruz Azul.