When Lionel Messi, arguably the best soccer player of all time, decided to lend his talents to the Miami’s Major League Soccer (MLS) entry, Inter Miami CF, many expected his impact on the pitch would be positive, and it has been with 11 goals scored so far, but how about financially?

According to a recent report by the website Marca, stadium ticket sales to Messi’s games have generated an estimated $265 million.

Add fact the number of Apple TV MLS pass subscribers has increased by 300,000 since Messi’s first game, generating another $29.7 million and just in those two items along, Messi’s US economic impact is almost $300 million.

Additionally, a report by the website First Sportz, Messi’s #10 Inter Miami jersey has outsold NFL legend Tom Brady’s #12 jersey sales when he became a Buccaneer in 2020.

As a matter of fact, in the first 24 hours of becoming an Inter Miami player, Messi’s Inter Miami jersey sales were the highest of any player changing teams across all sports, besting Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, 2021), the aforementioned Brady to Tampa and LeBron James (Lakers, 2018).

For more, click here.