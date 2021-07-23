Was there more than a good family break to Lionel Messi's Key Biscayne vacation? That's the question that media across Europe are asking about the rumor that he will join Inter Miami, not this year, but not too far in the future either.

Some reports indicate that Messi has already agreed to join the club of which David Beckham is co-owner and that he would do so after playing two more years at FC Barcelona, ​​other reports point to a five-year contract with the Catalans, to later Miami, something that seems very far in time. The # 10 is for the moment still a free agent, although the Catalan media say it is only a matter of time before he signs a new contract.

Jorge Mas, another Inter Miami co-owner, has spoken publicly about his ambition to bring the best player in the world to the United States.

"I am optimistic that Messi will play in an Inter Miami jersey because I believe that he will complete the legacy of the greatest player of our generation and fulfill the ambitions of the Inter Miami owners to build a world-class team," he once said.

It was rumored at this time that Messi was in the crowd at Inter Miami's game against the New England Revolution on Wednesday night, although there is no solid evidence that he appeared. Gonzalo Higuaín, Messi's former Argentina teammate and Inter Miami star signing, was booed when he was substituted for injury in his team's 5-0 loss. One wonders if it would be better for Inter Miami if Messi had not attended.

On the surface, Messi's visit to the Village has seemed like a comparatively normal vacation. Photos from social media show him sunbathing, visiting the Hard Rock Cafe with his family, greeting fans.

Still, Messi's choice of fate could be revealing. Some rumors have said that in addition to two apartments, he has already bought a house in Miami. Add that to the reports and public statements, and the feeling is that there is a high probability that this is Messi's eventual home. When he would move to MLS is harder to tell.

The other question is whether Inter Miami, last in MLS with eight points after 12 games, will be ready in a short time to have such a star on the team.