Messi-mania hits Texas, all tickets for game vs FC Dallas sells out in 10-minutes

It did not take long for Inter Miami’s first road game of the Lionel Messi era for fans to scoop up all tickets for the Round of 16 clash in the Leagues Cup against FC Dallas.

The Leagues Cup pits clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexico's Liga MX.

According to a report by Bloomberg, tickets for the Inter Miami versus FC Dallas sold out in just 10 minutes, showing the high interest levels by US soccer fans to see MLS’ newest player — and arguably the greatest soccer player of all time live.

The cheapest seats available for the match sold for $299, while official resale tickets are going for more than $600. FC Dallas' Toyota Stadium holds total of 20,000 people.

Since Messi's arrival, Inter Miami is on a three game winning streak, with the superstar scoring five goals in those three matches.

For the complete Bloomberg report, click here.