When Lionel Messi decided to leave France’s PSG team and join Major League Soccer (MLS) and Inter Miami CF, his signing and subsequent introduction was done with incredible fanfare, with club’s owner Jorge Mas even calling the torrential rains that fell on the night of Messi’s introduction “holy water.”

Another Messi is now with the MLS club when this past week, Inter Miami CF announced that Messi’s 10-year-old son Thiago Messi, has joined the team’s under-12 team youth academy.

The U-12 team is the youngest of Inter Miami's academies.

A post on the club’s website lists New Roster Additions and shows Thiago’s name.

New Roster Additions

U-12: Bautista Apablaza (Davie United Soccer Club), Rylan Hand (Team Boca SC), Jelove Lundy (Barça Academy Pro Miami), Jacob Mascarena (Weston FC), Thiago Messi (unattached), Kevin O’Donovan (AC Miami), Ammar Osman (FC Prime), Matias Rodriguez (Miami Rush Kendall SC), Romeo Rodrigues (Weston FC)

Just last week, the X (formerly known as Twitter) account @Messismo10 posted a video of Thiago kicking the ball around prior to an Inter Miami game.

