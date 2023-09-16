Lionel Messi's eldest son, Thiago, 10, had his debut this week with the Inter Miami Academy under-12 team to start his soccer career.
The younger Messi and his team won their match 2-1 against Weston FC, but many focused on one detail: Thiago Messi wore a cast on his left arm.
On X (formerly known as Twitter) Inter Miami posted, “2 goals to call it a night 💪 A strong start for our U12’s in the season friendly against Weston FC ⚽️”
It happens that Thiago is now the wearer of a cast after Ciro, the youngest of the brothers, also wore a cast on his left arm a few months ago when Messi said goodbye to Paris.
The cast did not prevent Thiago from moving and participating in the game to begin to integrate with his new teammates.