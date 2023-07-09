Messi to arrive in Miami this week

Lionel Messi is spending the last days of vacation with his family in the Bahamas and plans to arrive in Miami on Tuesday to begin his new MLS adventure after officially agreeing on his contract with Inter Miami.

Messi's arrival in the city has been awaited with great expectation since arguably the world's best player and recent world champion with Argentina announced that he would not renew with Paris Saint Germain or return to Barcelona and, instead, opted to sign with Inter Miami.

According to reports from TUDN journalist Nico Bravo, Lionel Messi's arrival in Fort Lauderdale is expected to take place next Tuesday, July 11.

Once everything is signed with the Argentine player, the official announcement of the signing and the expected official presentation, which is scheduled for Sunday, July 16, will be made. On the same day, Sergio Busquet and Jordi Alba, Messi's former teammates at Barcelona, will also be presented, as well as the new coach, Gerardo Tata Martino.

It is also worth noting that the TUDN journalist points out that Inter Miami's management is working on the possibility of holding an open training session on Monday, July 17, which would be the first great opportunity to see Messi, Busquets, and Alba with the team led by the Argentine technical director.

Messi, Busquet, and Alba will play their first game for Inter Miami against Cruz Azul, scheduled for Friday, July 21 at 8pm. Tickets for the first match of Inter Miami's new stars are currently ranging from prices as low as $250 to up to $10,000.