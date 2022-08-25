Messi to play in Miami

Miami fans of Argentina’s all-time leading scorer and former Barca superstar Lionel Messi will be able to see him play in person this September.

Messi, however, will not be playing for Inter Miami, as has been rumored. He will instead be part of the Argentinian national squad which will play Honduras in a friendly match, leading up to the World Cup, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

The game will take place at 8 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tickets for the game go on sale Friday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

